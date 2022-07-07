TS govt. to resolve issues faced by rice millers: Minister

Minister promises to take to Chief Minister’s notice issues raised by millersHYDERABAD

Minister for Civil Supplies Gangula Kamalakar has assured the rice millers that the State government was working out modalities to resolve their issues like non-lifting of rice.

The government was constantly discussing the problems pertaining to millers and it was hopeful that the Central government would positively respond to the State’s requests relating to the farm sector. The Minister was speaking to a delegation of rice millers who called on him on Thursday.

Millers complained that workers were unable to find employment as milling activity came to a halt while foodgrain was suffering damages as it had to be stored in the open owing to absence of adequate storage space.

The Minister assured the millers that he would take their problems to the notice of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for resolution at the earliest.