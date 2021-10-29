‘Govt. willing to develop dedicated industrial cluster for French companies’

HYDERABAD

29 October 2021 20:48 IST

Telangana will meet, if not beat, investment offer of other States, says Minister

Industries and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao has announced that the State government is willing to develop a dedicated industrial cluster for French companies, particularly small and medium enterprises.

The government is keen on promoting industries in Telangana and to positively consider the requests that industrial units make in this direction. “Companies intending to invest in India can mention what other States are offering. Telangana will meet their offer, if not beat it,” he averred.

Mr. Rama Rao, who is in Paris along with an official delegation, was delivering a keynote address at the Ambition India Business Forum. His address, according to an official release, drew all round applause from business and political leaders who attended the meeting on the topic “Growth: Drafting the future of Indo-French relations in post Covid era” held at the French Senate.

Advertising

Advertising

The Minister said the national policies were the prerogative of the Central government. The States, too, enjoyed considerable autonomy in multiple operational issues like allotment of land, providing approvals and permissions, helping the companies get trained manpower and preferential procurement policies among others.

He highlighted the welfare and development schemes of the State and the manner in which the State was marching ahead under the leadership of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. Several investor friendly policies were put in place to facilitate a proper industrial ecosystem in the State, he said inviting the French industry to explore investment opportunities in the State.

The Minister explained about the TS-iPASS and TS-bPASS, which allows self certification and promises clearances in 15 days. The State has a large land bank of about two lakh acres with the TSIIC and these lands were strategically located with high quality infrastructure, he added.