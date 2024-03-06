Govt. will wind up welfare schemes after Parliament polls: BJP

March 06, 2024 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Congress Government will wind up the welfare schemes, which it had initiated as part of the six guarantees after coming to power, once the Parliament elections are over, alleged BJP Rajya Sabha MP and national OBC president K. Laxman.

Addressing a press conference at the party office on Wednesday, the BJP leader claimed that the government had started schemes by leaving out eligible beneficiaries by putting conditions which were not mentioned when they were announced before the elections.

The government is implementing some of the schemes just for namesake only. There is no mention about when it intends to begin the ₹2,500 per month Mahalakshmi scheme for women or enhanced financial assistance of ₹15,000 to farmers and ₹12,000 to tenant farmers. Power bill waiver up to 200 units has a rider, where even one unit consumed more makes it infructuous, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Laxman stated that despite being aware of the financial condition of Telangana, the Congress had promised schemes which it is unable to implement now and this is nothing but taking people for a ride. The party is sure to win a majority of seats in TS and the understanding between Congress and BRS is apparent, he added.

Earlier, while participating in a function at Ramnagar, where an open gym was opened, he said that ₹ 2 crore has been sanctioned for better infrastructure in government schools at Morabanda and Gangaputra Colony. He assured that work will be taken up and completed quickly.

Though he was elected as an MP from Uttar Pradesh, Mr. Laxman spoke about how he had begun his political journey from Musheerabad and how he took up construction of houses for the poor during his stint as MLA twice. Funds have been disbursed for two more such open gyms, he said, and also promised to build MMTS line up to Yadadri.

“I was born in Ghatkesar and I am happy that an MMTS train service has begun till Lingampally. Soon, we will take steps to take the service up to Yadadri,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.