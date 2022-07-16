Govt. will target us, be prepared: Revanth

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy addressing the NSUI leaders meeting in Hyderabad on Saturday. AICC incharge of Telangana Manickam Tagore is also seen. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

July 16, 2022 20:56 IST

TPCC legal cell told to have presence in all towns

Legal cell of the Telangana Congress was asked to be more active as the government would file more cases against the Congress leaders and the cadre with the elections round the corner.

The meeting was addressed by AICC incharge for Telangana Manickam Tagore, TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy and Legal Cell chairman Damodar Reddy. Mr. Revanth Reddy appreciated the legal cell’s efforts in fighting against the cases filed on the Congress workers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said every court in the State should have lawyers associated with the legal cell of the Congress so that even in small towns Congress workers facing illegal cases could be extended legal help. He assured that once Congress comes to power lawyers with Congress will be taken care of and they would be accommodated in the posts meant for lawyers.

NSUI meeting

Later, Mr. Tagore and Mr. Revanth Reddy also addressed the meeting of the National Students Union of India (NSUI) attended by NSUI president Venkat Balmoor and others. The leaders advised the NSUI to immediately start college-wise chapters immediately in all the colleges.

Mr. Reddy said there was a huge political crisis in Telangana with the government’s functioning in disarray and student leaders have a great opportunity to fight on behalf of the students and emerge as leaders. A crisis situation always throws up good leaders, he said and assured that NSUI leaders who work hard would have a great future in the party.