Govt. will support CAA if nation’s interest warrants it: KTR

Telangana Rashtra Samithi working president K.T. Rama Rao on Wednesday said the party was opposed to the Citizenship Amendment Act but its president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao would take a decision on it after wide-ranging consultation.

If the consultation required the government to support the legislation, it would do so in the interest of the nation, Mr. Rao said and appealed to people not to look at the Act from religious point of view.

Addressing a media conference, he recalled that the TRS had conveyed to the Centre its willingness to support the Bill when it was tabled in Parliament if Muslim migrants from other countries were also included for grant of citizenship. But, it was not heeded.

Mr. Rao expressed the confidence that the TRS would win a lion’s share of votes in the ensuing municipal elections but refused to commit himself to a specific number of municipalities or corporations. The party had been preparing for polls for the past few months and already conducted four meetings of leaders at the State level. Reports of the field level inquiry commissioned on the chances of the party would be submitted to Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao in a few days. It would be followed by a major meeting of the legislature party, State committee and zilla parishad chairpersons in this week to discuss the strategy for polls.

Main rival

He said the Congress was the main rival of the TRS as it was an over-a-century-old party that had weathered several ups and downs. “The Congress cannot be wished away.” The BJP had not grown in the State as there was no change in its character since his childhood.

He found fault with Telangana Congress Committee president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy for complaining against Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar to the Governor. The police did not permit the rally of the Congress against the CAA because they had their own reservations. “Let them do their job,” he counselled.

He criticised the Centre for not conceding the State government’s request for allotment of defence lands to road projects. These lands were conceded in Lucknow and Bengaluru but not Hyderabad. Even the defence industrial corridor between Hyderabad and Bengaluru, the two cities where defence manufacturers were present in large numbers, was not conceded. Instead, it was sanctioned in Bundelkhand where none existed. A mere 1.6 acres of defence land at Rasoolpura was also not conceded.

He brushed aside the question whether he would become Chief Minister in 2020.