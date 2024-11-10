ADVERTISEMENT

Govt. will stand by Telugus wherever they are: Sridhar Babu

Published - November 10, 2024 12:59 am IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for IT and Industries D. Sridhar Babu, TPCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud, Suryapet MLA G. Jagadeeshwar Reddy and others participated in the 10th anniversary of the Malaysia Telangana Association in Kuala Lumpur. Mr. Sridhar Babu said they have come for the celebrations beyond party affiliations though they work with parties with different ideologies. This is how the Telangana government wants to stand with Telangana people wherever in the world they were.

“Wherever our people are across the world, we wish to stand with them, sharing in both their hardships and happiness. I envision a future where the people of Telangana lead in all fields, in all countries around the world,” he said, assuring that the Telangana government will always stand by its people.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US