Govt. will stand by Telugus wherever they are: Sridhar Babu

Minister for IT and Industries D. Sridhar Babu, TPCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud, Suryapet MLA G. Jagadeeshwar Reddy and others participated in the 10th anniversary of the Malaysia Telangana Association in Kuala Lumpur. Mr. Sridhar Babu said they have come for the celebrations beyond party affiliations though they work with parties with different ideologies. This is how the Telangana government wants to stand with Telangana people wherever in the world they were.

“Wherever our people are across the world, we wish to stand with them, sharing in both their hardships and happiness. I envision a future where the people of Telangana lead in all fields, in all countries around the world,” he said, assuring that the Telangana government will always stand by its people.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.