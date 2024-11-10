 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Govt. will stand by Telugus wherever they are: Sridhar Babu

Published - November 10, 2024 12:59 am IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for IT and Industries D. Sridhar Babu, TPCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud, Suryapet MLA G. Jagadeeshwar Reddy and others participated in the 10th anniversary of the Malaysia Telangana Association in Kuala Lumpur. Mr. Sridhar Babu said they have come for the celebrations beyond party affiliations though they work with parties with different ideologies. This is how the Telangana government wants to stand with Telangana people wherever in the world they were.

“Wherever our people are across the world, we wish to stand with them, sharing in both their hardships and happiness. I envision a future where the people of Telangana lead in all fields, in all countries around the world,” he said, assuring that the Telangana government will always stand by its people.

Published - November 10, 2024 12:59 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.