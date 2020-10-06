Govt will purchase entire paddy and cotton crops from farmers: CM

Officials told to ensure farmers are not put to inconvenience

The State government has announced its decision to purchase the entire paddy and cotton crop grown during the Vaanakalam season.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has directed the Agriculture department officials to set up 6,000 paddy procurement centres across the State for purchase of entire produce without inconveniencing the farmers. The government, he reiterated, was committed to extend its helping hand to farmers by providing investment subsidy at the beginning of the crop season till the procurement of grains after the harvesting season.

The Chief Minister reviewed the preparedness of the department relating to procurement of vaanakalam crops with senior officials on Tuesday. The State registered a cropping area of 1.34 crore acres, including paddy in 52.77 lakh acres and cotton in 60.36 lakh acres.

The government had decided to utilise the IKP centres, cooperative societies and Marketing Department for purchasing grain from farmers, he said requesting farmers not to sell their produce in haste and at lower prices. The government was committed to provide support price of ₹ 1,888 a quintal for A-grade paddy within the limits of the moisture content of 17 % and ₹ 1,868 a quintal for B-grade variety.

Farmers should therefore ensure that they bring dried paddy without chaff for getting the support price announced by the government instead of coming to procurement centres with crops with higher moisture content. Steps had been initiated to release guidelines pertaining to paddy procurement in the next couple of days and the Agriculture, Marketing and Civil Supplies departments should ensure effective coordination to see that farmers were not put to difficulties.

Efforts had been intensified to ensure purchase of the entire cotton crop through the Cotton Corporation of India and the government was in constant touch with the CCI officials in this direction. He advised officials concerned to clear the doubts if any the farmers had through the call centres.