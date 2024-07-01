GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Govt whittling down on guarantees: BJP

The BJP leader was addressing the party cadre at Khairtabad after listening to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s radio address ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

Published - July 01, 2024 03:41 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana BJP president and Union Minister for Coal & Mines G. Kishan Reddy on Sunday accused the Congress government of trying to whittle down its list of promises and guarantees made before the Assembly elections.

“The ruling party had given assurances on ensuring public health, houses for the poor, farm loan waiver, financial assistance to women, stipend for unemployed youth, bikes for college-going girls, and so on but failed to implement any of them in the past six months. It is cheating people just like former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao used to do earlier,” he charged.

The BJP leader was addressing the party cadre at Khairtabad after listening to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s radio address ‘Mann Ki Baat’. He said just like Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao had made a mockery of the democracy by luring legislators from other Opposition parties, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is treading on the same path by openly encouraging defections. “It once again proves that both the Congress and BRS are two sides of the same coin, mired in corruption,” he alleged.

Mr. Reddy said the government is no position to address the issues of the students and people should teach the ruling party a resounding lesson just like they had shown the BRS its place for ignoring people’s problems.

