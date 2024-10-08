Govt. Whip Beerla Ilaiah warns KTR against remarks on CM

Congress MLA from Alair and Government Whip Beerla Ilaiah warned Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) over ‘unsavoury comments’ against Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing the media at the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) office on Tuesday, Mr. Ilaiah accused KTR of making unwarranted remarks against the State government and the Chief Minister as he is unable to accept the Congress-led government’s popular policies. “It is shameful for KTR to criticise the CM’s recent visit to Delhi. The CM went to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah to request funds for flood relief. If needed, CM Revanth Reddy will visit Delhi not just 23 times, but 230 times for Telangana’s development,” Mr. Ilaiah stated.

Aiming at Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), Mr. Ilaiah alleged that KCR has been inactive and confined to his farmhouse, neglecting public duties. “The people of Gajwel have even lodged a complaint with the local police, claiming KCR is nowhere to be found,” Mr. Ilaiah said.

He also charged that KTR had made multiple trips to the national capital to secure bail for his sister Kavitha who was arrested in Delhi liquor scam. “KTR must remember how he went to Delhi several times to help his sister, and yet he criticises our Chief Minister for visiting Delhi for State affairs,” Mr. Ilaiah quipped.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.