GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Govt. Whip Beerla Ilaiah warns KTR against remarks on CM

Published - October 08, 2024 07:31 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Congress MLA from Alair and Government Whip Beerla Ilaiah warned Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) over ‘unsavoury comments’ against Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

Addressing the media at the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) office on Tuesday, Mr. Ilaiah accused KTR of making unwarranted remarks against the State government and the Chief Minister as he is unable to accept the Congress-led government’s popular policies. “It is shameful for KTR to criticise the CM’s recent visit to Delhi. The CM went to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah to request funds for flood relief. If needed, CM Revanth Reddy will visit Delhi not just 23 times, but 230 times for Telangana’s development,” Mr. Ilaiah stated.

Aiming at Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), Mr. Ilaiah alleged that KCR has been inactive and confined to his farmhouse, neglecting public duties. “The people of Gajwel have even lodged a complaint with the local police, claiming KCR is nowhere to be found,” Mr. Ilaiah said.

He also charged that KTR had made multiple trips to the national capital to secure bail for his sister Kavitha who was arrested in Delhi liquor scam. “KTR must remember how he went to Delhi several times to help his sister, and yet he criticises our Chief Minister for visiting Delhi for State affairs,” Mr. Ilaiah quipped.

Published - October 08, 2024 07:31 pm IST

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.