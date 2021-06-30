Govt. vaccination centres to now cater to 18+ citizens

HYDERABAD

30 June 2021 21:29 IST

Gap between two doses of Covishield now 14-16 weeks

The Health department on Wednesday announced that the first dose of COVID vaccination for 18+ age group would be administered at Government COVID Vaccination Centres (GCVCs). The jabs will be given in both urban and rural areas of the State.

There was heavy demand for administering jabs to the younger population at GCVCs since the centres catered only to people aged above 30 years until now. And there were sporadic vaccination drives by corporate hospitals in rural localities. Besides, one had to shell out ₹780 to ₹1,410 for one dose, depending on the vaccine brand.

Director of Public Health G. Srinivasa Rao said the first dose for 18+ population will be administered at 100 GCVCs in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) region, 204 centres in Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) and 636 Primary Health Centres (PHCs) in rural areas.

While slots have to be booked on CoWIN to get the vaccine at the GCVCs in GHMC area and ULBs, the 636 rural PHCs will have walk-in option.

Dr Srinivasa Rao said the arrangement will apply till July 3.

Covishield gap

People who took first dose of Covishield and were planning to get the second dose immediately after completing 12 weeks will have to wait a little longer. Dr Srinivasa said that the second dose of Covishield will be given 14-16 weeks after the first one.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare stated on May 13 that the interval between two doses of Covishield was increased to 12-16 weeks. However, the interval is pushed to 14-16 weeks by the State Health department in Telangana.

In mid-June, officials from the department said around 35 lakh people were due for their second dose of COVID vaccines in July.