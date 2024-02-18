Govt. used all its time so far in mudslinging, only one promise fulfilled: Niranjan Reddy

February 18, 2024 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - hyderabad

hyderabad

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and former Minister S. Niranjan Reddy said that the Congress government has fulfilled only one poll promise, free travel in RTC buses to women, in 72 days of its rule so far, and has utilised the remaining time for mudslinging on former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and BRS.

The new government had already convened two sessions of the Assembly but had failed to address or resolve any of the problems faced by people, Mr. Reddy said while addressing a press conference here on Sunday. Instead of using all the time to explain what the previous government did, the present government had failed to tell people what it would do.

In its efforts to defame the previous government, the Congress government was showing the damage to Medigadda Barrage through a magnifying glass instead of finding solutions, the former Minister said. The Ministers and Chief Minister were unable to digest the counter-attack by T. Harish Rao on the short discussion on irrigation and that was the reason why about a dozen Ministers obstructed Mr. Rao repeatedly against all traditions.

The Congress party had badly failed in fulfilling poll promises after coming to power 15 months back in Himachal Pradesh, 8 months back in Karnataka and over two months back in Telangana. Power cuts had resumed in Telangana after nine years and Rythu Bandhu support had not reached all farmers of even 3 acres landholding so far. The government had also failed to come clear on the implementation of Rythu Bharosa.

Alleging that the Congress government was trying to escape the responsibility of poll promises, the BRS leader demanded a highest-level inquiry into damages suffered by the Kaleshwaram (Medigadda) project and said they were in power and were free for any kind of probe and the BRS was ready for it. He appealed to the government not to victimise farmers for its vengeance on BRS as water could be given to by using the network of Kaleshwaram.

Mr. Niranjan Reddy faulted the government for shifting the medical college sanctioned to Alair to Kodangal and suggested it to sanction a new medical college instead and the BRS was not against the development of Kodangal. Responding to Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy’s comments on Saturday, he said that Saralasagar project was built by Wanaparthy Rajas and not Nizams.

