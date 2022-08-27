Govt. urged to protect indigenous cow breeds

ADVERTISEMENT

Save Desi Cow campaigner and founder of Klimom, an organisation popularising indigenous cow milk, Allolla Divya Reddy has requested Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development Talasani Srinivas Yadav to take steps to prevent artificial insemination of desi cows with foreign breed semen.

Ms. Reddy called on the Minister here on Saturday and submitted a memorandum on saving the desi cow breeds. She stated that several indigenous breeds had already become extinct and the remaining breeds were also facing extinction with indiscriminate artificial insemination of desi sown with foreign breed semen. She requested the Minister to bring changes in the State breeding policy so that the indigenous breeds were protected for future generations.

She stated that she had also filed a public interest litigation (PIL) in the Supreme Court for protection and revival of desi cow breeds. The Apex Court had admitted the petition for hearing and issued notices to the Central and State Governments. She later met Director of Animal Husbandry S. Ramchander and submitted a representation on the same issue.