Govt urged to ‘nationalise’ private hospitals

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Bhatti Vikramarka has appealed to the State government to ‘nationalise’ all the private hospitals for the time being and ensure free medicare to all those affected with the coronavirus and the suspects.

In a statement here, he said Spain has declared all its private hospitals open to public free-of-cost in its fight against the virus and the State and the Central governments should follow the same. He also wanted the State government to advise all pharma companies to increase production of sanitisers and masks on a warfooting and make them available to the medical professionals and people.

Mr. Vikramarka also urged the government to ensure supply essential commodities free of cost to people so that they don’t venture out for livelihood for some days. Similarly, employees in the private and government sector should be given holidays with assured wages as is being done in the United States. Only such measures can help in enhancing the fight against coronavirus and stop the spread its infection.