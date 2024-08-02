GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Govt. urged to focus on public transportation system in city

The Hindu report finds a mention in Assembly short discussion

Published - August 02, 2024 10:49 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

All the three members who participated in the short discussion on “Activities for Sustainable Urban Development in Hyderabad Metro City” taken up on the last day of the Assembly session on Friday suggested improvement of infrastructure facilities to cope up with the growing urbanisation.

D. Nagender (Khairatabad), who defected from BRS to Congress, said there is a need to extend MMTS services to nearby towns and cities to lessen pressure on the road network.

Akbaruddin Owaisi (Chadrayangutta) of AIMIM said there is a need for better urban planning, enhancement in public transportation, increase in green space, reduction in waste generation, improvement in rainwater harvesting, adoption of renewable energy and better pollution control measures.

Mr. Owaisi said about ₹5,000 crore funding is necessary to develop a storm water drainage system in tune with the population growth/development of the city. He suggested the government cancel the integrated survey of properties in the city as people are very worried about it - with a large number of regularisation applications pending before the government.

The Hindu finds mention

Palvai Harish Babu (Sirpur) of BJP said the priority of the government should be on improving the public transportation system as the roads could not be widened further. Highlighting the civic problems in the city, he cited a report published in the columns of the The Hindu (Spotlight) on Friday reading out the headline and deck head of the report on the stray dog menace. He stated that 15 people died of dog bites already this year.

He noted that per capita plastic generation is highest in Hyderabad among the metro cities in the country and encroachment (disappearance) of about 3,000 water bodies in the city is resulting in the inundation problem even for a moderate rain.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.