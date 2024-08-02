Govt. urged to focus on public transportation system in city

All the three members who participated in the short discussion on “Activities for Sustainable Urban Development in Hyderabad Metro City” taken up on the last day of the Assembly session on Friday suggested improvement of infrastructure facilities to cope up with the growing urbanisation.

D. Nagender (Khairatabad), who defected from BRS to Congress, said there is a need to extend MMTS services to nearby towns and cities to lessen pressure on the road network.

Akbaruddin Owaisi (Chadrayangutta) of AIMIM said there is a need for better urban planning, enhancement in public transportation, increase in green space, reduction in waste generation, improvement in rainwater harvesting, adoption of renewable energy and better pollution control measures.

Mr. Owaisi said about ₹5,000 crore funding is necessary to develop a storm water drainage system in tune with the population growth/development of the city. He suggested the government cancel the integrated survey of properties in the city as people are very worried about it - with a large number of regularisation applications pending before the government.

The Hindu finds mention

Palvai Harish Babu (Sirpur) of BJP said the priority of the government should be on improving the public transportation system as the roads could not be widened further. Highlighting the civic problems in the city, he cited a report published in the columns of the The Hindu (Spotlight) on Friday reading out the headline and deck head of the report on the stray dog menace. He stated that 15 people died of dog bites already this year.

He noted that per capita plastic generation is highest in Hyderabad among the metro cities in the country and encroachment (disappearance) of about 3,000 water bodies in the city is resulting in the inundation problem even for a moderate rain.