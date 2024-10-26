Govt. urged to establish independent caste survey commission 

Experts and community leaders participating in a public hearing on the caste census here on Saturday urged the Telangana government to establish an independent caste survey commission. They emphasised the need for a transparent, inclusive approach that prioritises consultation with all relevant stakeholders, including caste organisations, political parties, and community representatives, to ensure an accurate process for the proposed comprehensive caste survey.

The public hearing, jointly organised by the People’s Committee on Caste Census and Telangana BC Employees Federation at Somajiguda Press Club, featured a jury panel comprising former High Court Judge Justice B. Chandrakumar, former BC Commission Chairman Dr. Vakulabharanam Krishnamohan Rao, and former professor P.L. Visweshwar Rao.

The recommendations stressed that the survey questionnaire should be developed with contributions from all concerned parties to capture necessary socio-economic and demographic information. This approach is especially critical for collecting accurate data on marginalised communities, such as nomadic, semi-nomadic, and de-notified tribes, focusing on identifying their areas of habitation.

Participants further suggested that the caste survey should be initiated only after thorough consultation with sociologists, subject experts, and representatives from caste associations. They urged the government to issue clear guidelines in the form of comprehensive government orders (GOs), developed in consultation with all stakeholders. Current orders (G.O. 26, G.O. 18, and G.O. 199) were noted as lacking clarity and needing review to ensure coherence and inclusivity.

Citing the examples of Bihar, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu, where systematic caste surveys have been conducted, the gathering recommended that the Telangana government examine and integrate best practices from these States. Additionally, they called upon the government to refrain from hastily advancing the process and instead adopt a meticulous and collaborative approach to achieve reliable and comprehensive data.