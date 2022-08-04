Govt. urged to do justice to mill workers

August 04, 2022 19:58 IST

Pay compensation before dismantling mills, demands MLA

Congress MLA from Sangareddy T. Jayaprakash Reddy has demanded that the government do justice to the workers of Priayadarshini Spinning Mills stating that the new land owners should address the problems of the workers and offer them ₹10 lakh for each house and a house site.

Mr. Jayaprakash Reddy along with workers of the spinning milling stalled the dismantling of the mills at Sadashivapet town in Sangareddy district on Thursday. The workers resided on the premises of the spinning mill for the past several years.

“These people are residing here for the past 40 years. It is not right on the part of new owners to dismantle their houses without properly compensating them,” said Mr. Jayaprakash Reddy. He said that police have assured to address the issue by speaking with new owners.