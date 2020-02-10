Govt. urged to cancel title deeds on temple land

Former MLA and senior BJP leader Yendala Laxminarayana demanded the State government to cancel the title deeds of tenant farmers on a 25-acre land belonging to Nandigutta Sivalayam, and hand it over to the temple committee.

Talking to the media after visiting the land area at Nagaram on Sunday, he said that tenant farmers, with the help of endowment and revenue officers, got registered the land in their name and even sold it away to another party.

“Some private parties are carrying out mining works on the land. Action should be taken against the authorities who gave permission for mining on the land,” the BJP leader said.

“With blasting works near the temple, the structure developed cracks and if mining is not stopped immediately, it can fall entirely,” he said, and warned that his party would launch an agitation for the protection of temple land.

BJP city president Yendala Sudhakar and other party leaders accompanied Mr. Laxminarayana.