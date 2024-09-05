Govt. underreporting the deaths due to floods: KTR

BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao alleged that the State government had under-reported the deaths in the recent floods claiming that 31 people died while only 16 deaths were confirmed by the government.

In a post on ‘X’, he asked Chief Minister to stop peddling ‘lies’ and provide the right information to the people. While there were 31 deaths due to drowning, wall collapse or getting washed away in the waters the government has confirmed only 16 deaths.

According to figures released by Mr. KTR six deaths were reported in Khammam, five in Bhadradri Kothagudem and two each in Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Mulugu, Narayanpet, Siddipet, and Ranga Reddy districts. Other districts like Warangal, Hanamkonda, Nirmal, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Peddapally, Karimnagar, and Kamareddy accounted for one death each.

Mr. KTR further said “You know that is disrespectful to a person? Ignoring his death, lying about their death, not considering their death,” further adding that releasing wrong data cannot be forgiven if it was done either due to ignorance or to cover up the inadequacies.

He also demanded that the government apologise to the kin of the deceased and provide ₹25 lakh compensation to each affected family like the Congress demanded when in opposition.