Govt. trying to cover up ryots’ opposition as conspiracy theory: KTR

HYDERABAD

The Congress Government is taken aback with the scale of opposition from farmers against its attempts of forcible land acquisition at Lagacharla village in Dudyal mandal for the proposed pharma cluster in Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s Kodangal Assembly constituency, said BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao. “And government is trying to cover it up by branding it as a conspiracy.”

“It is a total failure of intelligence and police to prevent such incidents,” he said and questioned why police were not present when the authorities went to the village to gather public opinion.

Wrong confession

Mr. Rama Rao also criticised police for leaking a wrong ‘confessional statement’ of former MLA Patnam Narender Reddy as the latter himself had made it clear that he did not confess to anything that was being claimed by the police.

The government was acting heinously against farmers and the police bosses of the Vikarabad district have ensured that farmers were beaten up badly, Mr. Rama Rao said during an informal chat with the media in Hyderabad on Thursday. Farmers who were let-off by the police had told BRS MLA P. Sabita Indra Reddy about this, when she went and consoled them.

He alleged that the police had let off farmers sympathising with other parties but were brutal against those who follow BRS leaders. Several BRS activists too were beaten up badly. However, M. Kodandaram and G. Haragopal, who profess human rights, had fallen silent now despite the brutality against farmers who opposed land acquisition.

KTR appealed to media houses to visit Lagacharla village and find out whether the Opposition party had conspired the November 12 incident. He admitted that Suresh was a BRS activist but it was wrong that he was in the protest despite not having land. It was the police officers who were trying to please their political bosses who were propagating that Suresh has no land. He cautioned police against facing consequences as was happening in Andhra Pradesh now, if they tried to be “more loyal than the king”.

Stating that police went to attack and pick up farmers who had participated in the protest as if they were on a combing operation and were acting as the private army of CM Revanth Reddy. They had allegedly kicked a woman to take her husband into custody, he noted and added that no medical examination was done on the farmers who were taken into custody.

BRS would take up the matter with human rights, women’s, SC and ST commissions, he said, and mentioned that it took eight years for the previous BRS Government to acquire 14,000 acres for Pharma City, now abandoned by the Congress Government.

