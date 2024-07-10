Govt. treading cautiously on regularisation of lands under GO 59, LRS

The State Government is treading cautiously on regularisation of lands under GO 59 and Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS), as it is suspected that vested interests have applied for regularisation of lands in prime locations under the two provisions.

Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said that applications pertaining to several prime lands worth hundreds of crores have been received, taking advantage of some loose ends in GO 59. “Applications are received for regularisation of lands measuring 990 sq. yards and 999 sq. yards, which don’t have any structures on them. We have identified such lands and kept all applications on hold,” he said.

The BRS government had issued the order in 2014 for regularisation of unobjectionable government lands and surplus lands under the Urban Land (Ceiling & Regularisation) Act on payment of prescribed amounts. But attempts have been made to take advantage of the stipulations in the order.

Scientific approach

The government had decided to regularise lands in small extents measuring less than 50 to 100 sq. yards under the GO 59 and instructions have been issued to officials concerned accordingly. “We are working out modalities to evolve a scientific approach for regularisation of land,” he said.

The government was keen on clearing applications under the LRS. But, applications have been received relating to regularisation of layouts on government lands. “We have to vet the proposals and ensure that genuine applications are cleared,” he said.

Own buildings to SROs

The Minister said that the government had examined the provisions of Registration and Stamps Act and rules governing the sector and it was found that almost 80% of the revenue was coming from 36 sub-registrar offices (SROs). It was proposed to construct corporate level own buildings for the SROs, several of which were functioning from rented premises.

Accordingly, it was decided to tap funding for these offices from the corporates under the corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities and hand over the maintenance of these offices to the corporates for their better upkeep.