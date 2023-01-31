Govt. transfers several District Collectors 

January 31, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - HYDERABAD

In a reshuffle of IAS officers, the State Government has transferred 15 IAS officers, a majority of them District Collectors, and given them new postings.

Macherial Collector Bharati Hollikeri has been transferred as women and child welfare & senior citizen department commissioner. She will relieve Christina Z. Chongthu from full additional charge of the post. Hanamkonda Collector Rajeevgandhi Hanumanthu has been transferred and posted Nizamabad Collector in place of Narayana Reddy who is posted Vikarabad Collector.

Rangareddy Collector D. Amoy Kumar has been transferred and posted Medchal-Maklajgiri Collector relieving S. Harish from the full additional change of the post. Mr. Harish has been posted Rangareddy Collector in place of Mr. Amoy Kumar who has also been given full additional charge as Hyderabad Collector until further orders.

Adilabad Collector Sikta Patnaik has been transferred and posted Hanamkonda Collector and she will be replaced by Kumram Bheem Asifabad Collector Rahul Raj. P.S. Wanaparthy collector Shaik Yasmeen Basha will replace Mr. Rahul Raj as KumramBheem Asifabad Collector.

Jagtial district collector G. Ravi has been transferred and posted Mahbubnagar t Collector relieving S. Venkata Rao who has been transferred as Suryapet Collector. Mr. Venkat Rao would relieve Hemanta Keshav Patil who has been holding full additional charge of the post. Karimnagar Collector R.V. Karnan has been placed in full additional charge as Jagtial Collector.

GHMC additional commissioner Badhavath Santosh has been transferred and posted Mancherial Collector in place of Ms. Bharati Hollikeri. Sangareddy additional collector (local bodies) Rajarshi Shah has been transferred and posted Medak Collector. Mahbubnagar additional collector (local bodies) Tejas Nandlal Pawar has been transferred and posted Wanaparthy Collector and ITDA Utnoor project officer Karnati Varun Reddy has been posted Nirmal Collector.