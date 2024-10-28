Govt. transfers bureaucrats for effective functioning of administrative machinery

The State government has focussed its attention on streamlining administrative machinery.

ADVERTISEMENT

Senior IAS officer T.K. Sreedevi, presently working as commissioner of Scheduled Castes Development department has been transferred as Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration department. She will relieve V.P. Gautham who is holding the full additional charge (FAC) of the post.

Tourism director Ila Tripathi has been transferred and posted as Nalgonda district collector in place of Narayana Reddy who has been posted as Rangareddy district collector in place of K. Shashanka who has been posted as Commissioner of State Flagship Projects. Information department commissioner M. Hanumantha Rao is transferred and posted as collector of Yadadri Bhongir district in place of Zendage Hanumant Kondiba who has been posted as Tourism director in place of Ila Tripathi. She is also placed in full additional charge as Endowments director relieving Mr. Hanumantha Rao. Revenue department joint secretary S. Harish will replace Mr. Hanumantha Rao, according to the transfers and posting notified by the government on Monday evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nizamabad Municipal Commissioner Manda Makarandu has been transferred and posted as project director (CMRO) in the office of the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration. He will be replaced by Medchal-Malkajgiri ZP chief executive officer S. Dilip Kumar.

Health department joint secretary T. Vinay Krishna Reddy has been transferred and posted as Irrigation department (R&R and land acquisition) commissioner and Aisha Masrat Khanam, who is waiting for posting will replace him in the Health department.

HACA managing director K. Chandrasekhar Reddy has been placed in FAC of the post of Telangana State Dairy Development Cooperative Federation managing director in place of Chittem Lakshmi while TGIIC executive director Nikhil Chakravarthi has been placed in full additional charge as additional commissioner of Commercial Taxes.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.