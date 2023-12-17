Telangana Govt transfers 10 IAS officers in reshuffle, Arvind Kumar out of Municipal Administration department 

December 17, 2023 04:41 pm | Updated 04:54 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Municipal Administration Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar has been transferred as Special Chief Secretary Revenue (disaster management).

Mr. Arvind Kumar has also been relieved from the full additional charge of the posts of HMDA Metropolitan Commissioner and Municipal Administration Commissioner. Mr. Kumar, considered close to former Minister and BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao, has been holding the posts for quite some time now. The senior IAS officer’s transfer forms part of the reshuffle of the bureaucrats by the Government on Sunday. He will be relieving Rahul Bojja who has been holding the full additional charge as Revenue (disaster management).

Mr. Rahul Bojja had been posted as General Administration Department Secretary relieving V. Seshadri, who was appointed as Secretary to the Chief Minister, from the post. Mr. Rahul Bojja would continue to hold full additional charge as Secretary and Commissioner of scheduled castes development department

ADVERTISEMENT

B. Venkatesham, presently Principal Secretary of the BC welfare department, had been posted as Education department Principal Secretary relieving Vakati Karuna from the full additional charge of the post. Mr. Venkatesham will also hold the full additional charge as Collegiate Education Commissioner.

Ms. Vakati Karuna has been made the Secretary and Commissioner of Women, Child, Disabled and Senior citizens department relieving Shruti Ojha who is holding the charge of the post.

Transport department Principal Secretary A. Vani Prasad had been transferred and posted as Environment, Forests and Science & Technology principal secretary relieving Chief Secretary A. Santi Kumari holding the FAC. She would be replaced by K. Sreenivasa Raju who was transferred from his present posting as R&B Secretary.

Hyderabad Water Board managing director M. Dana Kishore has been posted as Municipal Administration Principal Secretary in place of Mr. Arvind Kumar and would hold FAC of the posts of HMDA Metropolitan Commissioner and Municipal Administration director. Commercial Taxes commissioner Christina Z. Chonthu was transferred as Health and Family Welfare secretary. She would be replaced by T.K. Sridevi presently secretary of the Finance department.

Municipal Administration department secretary C. Sudarshan Reddy was posted as Hyderabad Metro Water Board managing director in place of Mr. Dana Kishore. Nalgonda collector R.V. Karnan had been posted as Health and Family Welfare director.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT