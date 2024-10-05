Govt. took land for pharma city, now planning to use it for Fourth City: KTR

HYDERABAD

BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao has accused the government of planning to use the 14,000-acre land, acquired from farmers for pharma city, for Fourth City (real estate business). He asked the farmers, who had given up their land, not to accept the change of purpose.

During a farmers’ protest over Rythu Deeksha at Kandukur in Maheshwaram constituency of Rangareddy district on Saturday, he said that farmers were convinced in a ‘hard way’ to give up their land for the development of a modern pharma city with zero liquid discharge, and were promised jobs to the eligible among the displaced ones.

“However, the Congress Government is trying to make use of pharma city land for Fourth City now.” Stating that courts would not accept the use of lands acquired for pharma city for real estate business, he asked farmers to approach the court against use of land for real estate.

The BRS leader assured that the legal cell of the party would help them file cases and fight for their cause, so that the land could be used for the intended purpose only and the displaced families get some jobs.

He mentioned that Revanth Reddy in his capacity as the Pradesh Congress Committee president before the Assembly elections had told farmers that all lands acquired for pharma city would be returned to them.

BRS legislators P. Sabitha Indra Reddy, Md. Mahamood Ali, S. Vani Devi, N. Naveen Kumar Reddy, former legislators G. Jaipal Yadav, M. Kishan Reddy, Y. Anjaiah Goud, party leader P. Karthik Reddy and several others participated in the protest.

On loan waiver

On crop loan waiver, Mr. Rama Rao said that it remains incomplete even 10 months after the formation of the government and reminded farmers how the Congress Government had been betraying them by explaining the chronology that they had first said it would require ₹48,000 crore, but in the Cabinet meeting held for its approval, it was pruned to ₹31,000 crore. In the Budget, only ₹25,000 crore was allocated.

Later, it was stated that outstanding dues of crop loans to the tune of ₹18,000 crore would be written off, but when it came to implementation, only ₹7,500 crore relief was provided to farmers, he claimed. He alleged that the State Government was taking forward Musi Development and Regional Ring Road (South) projects only to make money with the help of contracts.