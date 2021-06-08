Govt. to take up pilot project on health profile of State

The Cabinet on Tuesday decided to take up a project on creating the health profile of Telangana on a pilot basis in Mulug and Sircilla districts.

In a wide range of decisions on health sector, the Cabinet also extended the services of diagnostic labs to district headquarterd hospitals in all districts. Earlier, the labs were sanctioned for hospitals in only 19 districts and they would be inaugurated on Wednesday.

They will have ECG, digital X ray, ultrasound, 2 D Echo and mammogram for screening cancer in women. For investigation and treatment of allergies, exclusive centres will be set up in Hyderabad, Warangal and Siddipet.

In view of high demand for dialysis, the centres offering the services will be equipped with more machines. Also, some more new centres will be opened in the State.

District level cancer centres will be established to offer chemo and radio therapy to patients. Blood banks will be modernised and new ones set up to meet the demand for blood. Basic infrastructure and staff will be deployed for better health care services in orthopaedic, neurology and speciality wings at hospitals.

A Cabinet sub-committee to study conditions in government hospitals and suggest improvements in facilities, staff headcount and other basic services was constituted under the chairmanship of Finance Minister T. Harish Rao at the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

The members of the committee included G. Jagdish Reddy, T. Srinivas Yadav, V. Prashant Reddy, P. Sabita Indra Reddy and Satyavathi Rathod. The panel was mandated to submit a report after studying best practices in hospitals of Tamil Nadu and Kerala which were known to maintain highest standards of medicare. It should also visit Sri Lanka.

A release said the Cabinet decided to construct 100-bed hospitals in Sattupalli and Madhira and convert the existing ones there to mother and child care centres. Another existing 50-bed mother and child care centre in Suryapet should be upgraded to 200 beds. They will have separate buildings and no other services will be offered there. Separate maternal ICUs will be set up for high-risk deliveries. All-inclusive nutrition kits should be given to women from the third month of their pregnancy.

Accommodation should be provided to attendants in government hospitals of all levels in the State. Immediate steps should be taken in this regard.

A hospital on the lines of All India Institute of Medical Sciences at New Delhi will be constructed in the land being vacated by Central Jail at Warangal. The hospital administration system will be strengthened with the appointment of medical officers specialising in administration.

Nursing, mid wifery, lab, radiology and dialysis technician courses will be offered in colleges attached to government hospitals.