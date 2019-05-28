Govt. to supply 7.5 lakh quintals seed with ₹175 cr subsidy

The Agriculture Department has estimated the requirement of seed for kharif cultivation in the State at 7.5 lakh quintals and has decided to supply the seed through 1,498 centres.

Minister for Agriculture S. Niranjan Reddy has asked the officials to keep at least 20% to 30% more seed than the requirement so that there was no shortage even in the event of higher demand. In a statement issued here on Tuesday, he said the government would provide ₹174.87 crore subsidy on the seed to farmers for the coming season.

Stating that Telangana State Seed Development Corporation, Hyderabad Agricultural Cooperative Association, Telangana State Cooperative Marketing Federation and National Seed Development Corporation would supply seed and the sales would be carried out through 1,498 selected Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies, Agros Rythu Seva Kendras and Mana Gromore centres.

He explained that Paddy seed for 5.6 lakh hectares, jowar seed for 0.20 lakh ha, maize seed for 4.44 lakh ha, redgram seed for 1.33 lakh ha, greengram seed for 0.50 lakh ha, blackgram seed for 0.31 lakh ha, soyabean seed for 2.66 lakh ha and groundnut seed for 0.067 lakh ha would be supplied to the farmers. and about 19,356 quintals seed was already available in the market now.