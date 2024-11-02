Govt. to speed up SRLIS works, special teams deployed to acquire land

HYDERABAD

The State Government has decided to speed up land acquisition for the Sita Rama Lift Irrigation Scheme (SRLIS) by deploying special survey teams to acquire land on a war-footing. The project works require another 993 acres of land to be acquired in addition to 6,234 acres, already acquired.

Ministers N. Uttam Kumar Reddy (Irrigation) and Tummala Nageswara Rao (Agriculture) reviewed the progress of SRLIS works at a meeting held here on Saturday. Special Secretary (Irrigation) Prashant J. Patil, Engineer-in-Chief G. Anil Kumar and others participated.

Mr. Uttam Reddy asked the engineers to work towards the target of July 2025 for completing the project. He asked the project engineers and Revenue Department officials to speed up the process for acquiring the remaining 993 acres required for works. On completion, the project would irrigate 3.28 lakh acres of new ayacut and stabilise another 1.16 lakh acres under 550 minor irrigation tanks.

The Minister stated that ₹6,402 crore was spent on the project so far and it was intended to provide water for irrigation, drinking water and industrial needs in Khammam, Bhadradri-Kothagudem and Mahabubabad. He said he would personally take the responsibility to ensure funds and get approvals, if any.

Mr. Nageswara Rao said the next six months would be crucial for the progress of project works and completion of Sattupalli and Trunk canals till Yathalakunta would allow giving water to the ayacut for the next crop season. He asked the engineers to complete designs early so that the process of tenders could be taken up. They asked the authorities to review the progress of project works every 15 days and share the details with them.

