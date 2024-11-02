GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Govt. to speed up SRLIS works, special teams deployed to acquire land

Published - November 02, 2024 08:41 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

HYDERABAD

The State Government has decided to speed up land acquisition for the Sita Rama Lift Irrigation Scheme (SRLIS) by deploying special survey teams to acquire land on a war-footing. The project works require another 993 acres of land to be acquired in addition to 6,234 acres, already acquired.

Ministers N. Uttam Kumar Reddy (Irrigation) and Tummala Nageswara Rao (Agriculture) reviewed the progress of SRLIS works at a meeting held here on Saturday. Special Secretary (Irrigation) Prashant J. Patil, Engineer-in-Chief G. Anil Kumar and others participated.

Mr. Uttam Reddy asked the engineers to work towards the target of July 2025 for completing the project. He asked the project engineers and Revenue Department officials to speed up the process for acquiring the remaining 993 acres required for works. On completion, the project would irrigate 3.28 lakh acres of new ayacut and stabilise another 1.16 lakh acres under 550 minor irrigation tanks.

The Minister stated that ₹6,402 crore was spent on the project so far and it was intended to provide water for irrigation, drinking water and industrial needs in Khammam, Bhadradri-Kothagudem and Mahabubabad. He said he would personally take the responsibility to ensure funds and get approvals, if any.

Mr. Nageswara Rao said the next six months would be crucial for the progress of project works and completion of Sattupalli and Trunk canals till Yathalakunta would allow giving water to the ayacut for the next crop season. He asked the engineers to complete designs early so that the process of tenders could be taken up. They asked the authorities to review the progress of project works every 15 days and share the details with them.

Published - November 02, 2024 08:41 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.