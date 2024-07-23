Govt. to revolutionise education sector in Telangana: Bhatti

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said that government is planning an investment of ₹80 to ₹100 crore for each integrated residential school, with each school encompassing 25 acres of land, subject to availability.

ADVERTISEMENT

Interacting with the media in the Assembly on Tuesday, Mr. Vikramarka outlined the government’s ambitious plans to revolutionise the education sector, which includes establishment of one school in each village up to the third standard, and one residential school for every ten villages.

“Each mandal will have three integrated residential schools, providing free education up to Class 10. These residential schools will offer transportation facilities to students who cannot stay overnight,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Deputy CM expressed concern over the recent discovery of drugs at IIIT, Basar, and assured that a thorough investigation would be conducted.

He emphasised on the State government’s democratic approach, citing the inclusion of two BRS members in the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting, as an example.

In a related development, he said that senior IAS officer Smita Sabharwal’s comments on quota for the differently-abled were personal.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.