Govt. to reduce cut-off mark for SCs/STs in police recruitment

Assembly to take up resolution with request to name Central Vista after Ambedkar

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao announced in the Assembly on Monday that the cut-off mark in the written test for the police recruitment would be reduced to SC and ST candidates as it was done for other categories.

The announcement came after the issue was raised by Congress Legislature Party leader M. Bhatti Vikramarka as part of the short discussion on Central Electricity Bill. He also requested the government to extend monsoon session of the Assembly after September 17 so that issues such as crop loss due to rains and floods could be discussed.

Offering to examine the request, the Chief Minister said even if it was not possible now the winter session could be held for 20 to 25 days to discuss all issues threadbare. On the agitation of Village Revenue Assistants (VRAs), the Chief Minister said they were doing it due to misgivings and misinformation. He stated that pay scale and retirement age for them would be finalised soon.

He stated that most of the VRAs would be absorbed into the Irrigation Department as Lashkars to monitor the canals under various projects and lift irrigation schemes. On unhygienic conditions in welfare hostels and residential schools, the Chief Minister said he would review the situation and steps taken to improve the quality of food being served there.

On another suggestion of Mr. Vikramarka, the Chief Minister stated that resolutions would be adopted with a request to the Centre to name the new Parliament Building after B.R. Ambedkar and also against the Electricity Amendment Act since it was introduced for the second time in Parliament. He said there can’t be a more appropriate or better name for the Central Vista.

Paying tributes to Ambedkar, Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao said but for the provisions made by him (Ambedkar) in the Constitution formation of Telangana would not have been possible since there was a provision only for a resolution by the concerned State Assembly for its division to form another State initially. It was at the behest of Ambedkar the provision of resolution (Act) by Parliament was included in the Constitution for formation/creation of new State.