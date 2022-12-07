Govt. to recruit 1,492 doctors for palle dawakhanas: Health Minister 

December 07, 2022 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The State government has focussed attention on recruitment of doctors for sub-centres attached to primary health centres in rural areas called ‘palle dawakhanas’ for extending medical services at the doorstep of people.

Health and Finance Minister T. Harish Rao has announced that 1,492 doctors would soon be appointed for palle dawakhanas on contract basis. The Finance department had given its concurrence for the recruitments and the process would start soon. The development follows the basti dawakhanas that were set up in the urban areas to provide medical services for the poor in the urban areas.

The Minister said special focus was laid on prevention rather than depending on cure and hence, steps had been initiated to strengthen primary healthcare services. Of the 4,745 ANM sub-centres, 3,206 would be converted as palle dawakhanas and 1,492 doctors would be appointed for these village-level hospitals.

These sub-centres were providing services like supply of medicines and health check-ups through ANMs and Aasha workers. Appointment of doctors would further improve the quality of services to the needy. Health check-ups would be conducted in the dawakhanas and the samples would be sent to T Diagnostics for examination and doctors would provide treatment based on the ailment. Depending on the severity of the disease, the patients would be referred to either community health centre or area/district hospitals for further treatment.

“People need not go to cities/urban centres for treatment henceforth as quality health services will be provided in their villages itself,” Mr. Harish Rao said.