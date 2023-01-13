ADVERTISEMENT

Govt to raise ₹1,000 cr. OMBs on January 17

January 13, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - HYDERABAD

This takes the total amount availed during the current month to ₹3,500 cr.

M. Rajeev

The State government has decided to raise another ₹1,000 crore open market borrowings through auction of securities on January 17.

The auction of securities will be conducted by the Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday through its e-Kuber platform and the government has decided to raise ₹500 crore each with tenure of seven and eight years respectively. The latest indent takes the total quantum of OMBs during this month to ₹3,500 crore as the government had raised ₹2,500 crore during the auction conducted on January 10.

The development follows the change in the borrowing plan following the clarity given by the Union Finance Ministry over the quantum of borrowings for which the State is eligible during the remaining period of the current financial year. The State has put an indent for ₹6,572 crore OMBs during the quarter, including ₹2,500 crore in three instalments in January. The plan was however altered after the Union government allowed it to raise ₹9,650 crore in the fourth quarter.

The Union government, in its letter addressed to the RBI, said Telangana was allowed to raise ₹37,650 crore during the current fiscal. The State had borrowed ₹28,000 crore till December end leaving a balance of ₹9,650 crore enabling the State to raise ₹3,000 crore more. The additional amount would give the State flexibility to release enhanced amounts for its financial commitments like Rythu Bandhu, Dalit Bandhu and others.

