Govt. to provide funds to TSRTC for hassle-free implementation of free bus travel to women, says Deputy CM

January 03, 2024 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has assured that the State government will provide necessary funds to the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) for the successful implementation of the free bus travel for women, introduced as part of the six guarantees of the Congress.

Alternative sources

He directed the TSRTC officials to focus on exploring alternative sources for augmenting the revenue of the corporation without burdening passengers. The Deputy Chief Minister accompanied by Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar held a review meeting with senior officials on TSRTC’s financial situation, implementation of Mahalakshmi scheme, support from the government and related aspects.

Mr. Vikramarka expressed happiness that over 6.5 crore passengers utilised the free bus travel facility under Mahalakshmi scheme and wanted steps to be initiated to ensure hassle-free transport for women. The government would extend full support to the TSRTC through the Finance department and directions were already issued to provide sufficient funds to TSRTC to meet its operational expenses.

ADVERTISEMENT

The government had decided to hold a review meeting soon on dues to employees, loans availed by the corporation, PF and other settlements so that they could be resolved at the earliest. Officials informed the ministers that 27 lakh passengers were availing the free bus travel facility daily on an average and zero tickets worth ₹10 crore had been issued so far.

Mr. Prabhakar said that the corporation was a public institution and the government would take the responsibility of protecting its interests. Steps would be initiated to strengthen the corporation and focus was on logistics, commercial and other aspects to augment the revenues of the corporation without just relying on revenue through ticket sale.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.