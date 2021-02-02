Govt. to promote use of electric vehicles: Minister

HYDERABAD

02 February 2021 20:52 IST

Guidelines issued for new electric vehicle policy

The State government is committed to promote the use of battery operated electric vehicles to contain the ever increasing pollution levels, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar said.

The government has accordingly brought in a new electric vehicle policy announcing incentives to users as well as manufacturers towards making Telangana a pollution-free state. Guidelines for implementation of the electric vehicle policy 2020-30 including concessions offered to users and manufacturers were issued on Tuesday, he said exhorting the stakeholders to effectively utilise these concessions.

The Minister said the policy was announced in line with the government’s plans to develop the State as electric vehicle and energy storage hub in view of the benefits that electric vehicles would offer. Accordingly, there would be total exemption of road tax registration fee and the government had intensified its efforts to promote battery charging stations along with use of electric vehicles.

Advertising

Advertising

Steps have also been initiated to ensure employment generation through promotion of electric vehicles and guidelines in this direction have been incorporated in the new policy that has become operational in the State. The Minister wanted the people to opt for environment friendly electric vehicles rather than the conventional ones that result in emission of pollutants.