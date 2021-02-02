Govt. to promote use of electric vehicles: Minister

The State government is committed to promote the use of battery operated electric vehicles to contain the ever increasing pollution levels, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar said.
The government has accordingly brought in a new electric vehicle policy announcing incentives to users as well as manufacturers towards making Telangana a pollution-free state. Guidelines for implementation of the electric vehicle policy 2020-30 including concessions offered to users and manufacturers were issued on Tuesday, he said exhorting the stakeholders to effectively utilise these concessions.
The Minister said the policy was announced in line with the government’s plans to develop the State as electric vehicle and energy storage hub in view of the benefits that electric vehicles would offer. Accordingly, there would be total exemption of road tax registration fee and the government had intensified its efforts to promote battery charging stations along with use of electric vehicles.
Steps have also been initiated to ensure employment generation through promotion of electric vehicles and guidelines in this direction have been incorporated in the new policy that has become operational in the State. The Minister wanted the people to opt for environment friendly electric vehicles rather than the conventional ones that result in emission of pollutants.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath