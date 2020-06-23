Govt. to pay full salaries, pensions for month of June

In a decision that should bring relief to the State government employees and pensioners, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has taken a decision to pay full salaries to the government employees and pensions to the retired persons for the month of June.

The Chief Minister announced this in view of State revenue improving slowly. He instructed officials to pay full salaries to the employees for the month of June.

It may be recalled that the government had deferred the payment of salaries of government employees by 50 % barring health and police department employees and pensions by 75 % to retired employees. It also brought an Ordinance recently much to the consternation of employees and pensions permitting deferment of salary and pension in view of financial stress due to adverse impact of lockdown due to COVID-19 which impacted economy and revenues of the government adversely.