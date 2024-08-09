Govt. to order inquiry into quality of works in projects on Krishna river taken up under BRS rule, says Dy CM

Blaming the previous BRS government for the collapse of the retaining wall of Sunkishala project in Nagarjunasagar, Nalgonda district, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said that the government will order an inquiry to ascertain the structural stability of all the projects on Krishna river taken up during the previous BRS rule.

Talking to the media at Snanala Laxmipuram village in Khammam district on Friday, Mr. Vikramarka accused BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao of attacking Congress instead of tendering an apology to people of Telangana for the Sunkishala fiasco.

Both the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP) and the Sunkishala project were constructed during BRS rule. The Sunkishala incident laid bare the poor quality of construction of the project, he said.

Quality has become a casualty in the irrigation projects executed by the BRS government in the name of redesigning due to widespread corruption and inferior quality of works, he alleged, pointing to the sinking of some of the piers of KLIP’s Medigadda Barrage last year.

“Former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao did not allow engineers to do their job and forced them to implement his decisions resulting in the Medigadda fiasco,” he added.

He said that the BRS government had spent ₹8,000 crore on Sitarama Lift Irrigation Project (SLIP) but failed to provide water to even one acre. To prevent wastage of public funds, the Congress government took up the Rajiv Gandhi Link Canal to irrigate 1.5 lakh acres at a cost of ₹75 crore as per the advice of engineers. The completion of the link canal in three months is a testament to the commitment of the Congress government for the cause of farmers, he added.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will inaugurate the Rajiv Gandhi Link Canal at Wyra town on August 15. Coinciding with Independence Day, the Congress government would waive the crop loans up to ₹2 lakh on that day.

In two phases since July 18, the State government had credited an amount of ₹12,298 crore into the bank accounts of 16.29 lakh farmers, waiving off crop loans up to ₹1.5 lakh.

