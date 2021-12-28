Govt. to open basti dawakhanas in other municipalities too

HYDERABAD

28 December 2021 21:01 IST

Harish Rao, KTR direct officials to open these centres by June 2

The State government has decided to extend the concept of basti dawakhanas to municipalities across the State following the successful results achieved since they were made operational in the GHMC limits for taking health care to the doorsteps of the common man.

The government has accordingly decided to open 288 basti dawakhanas in the municipalities in two phases in the coming days for taking quality medicare to the people. Ministers T. Harish Rao and K.T. Rama Rao, who reviewed the functioning of the Health department with senior officials, directed them to take steps to open basti dawakhanas in municipalities in two phases and the process should be completed before the State Formation Day, June 2.

Mr. Harish Rao said that basti dawakhanas, which were started following instructions from Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, brought down healthcare costs for the common man besides providing quality medical services. It was therefore decided to open 288 basti dawakhanas in 141 municipalities across the State in the next six months.

Advertising

Advertising

With 256 dawakhanas already operational in the GHMC limits, the total number of basti dawakhanas would reach 544 in the next six months. Officials concerned were accordingly directed to work out modalities required for setting up basti dawakhanas taking into consideration population, availability of medical services and other factors.

The Municipal Administration department would ensure basic amenities at these dawakhanas while the Health department would take care of the equipment/medicine requirements. Officials should ensure effective coordination for involving T-Diagnostics for testing samples collected from patients visiting basti dawakhanas so that they need not spend amounts in this regard.

Mr. Rama Rao complimented the Health department for its efforts that placed the State in the third place in the health index released by the NITI Aayog. It was appreciable that the State had improved its ranking from fourth to third in one year and efforts should be made to put the State in the first place in the health index in the coming days. The Minister said the IT department would provide its cooperation in effectively operating basti dawakhanas,