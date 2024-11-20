Govt. to observe austerity measures to contain non-developmental expenditure

* There will be ban on purchase of new vehicles until further notice

The State government has decided to observe certain austerity measures in government expenditure with a view to containing non-developmental expenditure so that additional resources can be released for priority schemes.

Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari said, in a circular, that these measures are intended at promoting fiscal discipline with restricting the operational efficiency of the government and to optimise available resources. Accordingly, Special Chief Secretaries, principal secretaries and senior officials have been asked to restrict their foreign travels to unavoidable officials engagements.

“There will be a ban on foreign travel for study tours, seminars and workshops. Where foreign travel is unavoidable, official delegations shall be kept to the barest minimum,” the circular said. The circular comes at a time when the government is finding it difficult to raise resources to fulfil the assurances given to the people.

Similarly, austerity should be reflected in the furnishing of offices and residences of officials. Officials have been directed to enforce the expenditure limits prescribed for the purpose. The government has banned purchase of new vehicles until further notice even as replacements of condemned vehicles, the circular said asking the officials to exercise utmost economy in the use of official vehicles. “All the government offices must switch off lights, fans and air conditioners when not in use especially at the end of the work day. Employees should also minimise the use of personal electrical equipment and ensure devices are unplugged when not required,” the Chief Secretary said in the circular.

Employee attendance

The State government has decided to introduce facial recognition attendance system to enhance accuracy, efficiency and security in attendance. The system uses advanced technology to verify individual identities through facial features eliminating the need for manual signing and seamless attendance marking.

The employee upon arrival will stand in front of the device at the marked place, his/her face will be recognised and attendance at the time of in and out marked. Attendance of all regular Secretariat employees, including circulating officers and staff working on outsourcing basis, would be recorded. The registration of employees for the new system would start from Friday and the face recognition devices would be installed in adequate number at all entry exit points of the building besides on each floor, near lifts and the respective departments, a circular issued by the government said.