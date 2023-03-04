Govt. to launch Aarogya Mahila on Women’s Day

March 04, 2023 11:16 pm | Updated 11:16 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The State Government will launch an innovative “Aargoya Mahila” programme for women on International Women’s Day on March 8.

Speaking at a review meeting held here on comprehensive women’s health programme, ‘Kanti Velugu’ and cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) Minister for Health T. Harish Rao said on Saturday that as part of the new initiative the State government would extend healthcare services on eight major health issues faced by women.

Special medicare services would be provided to women every Tuesday and it would begin with 100 health centres and would be extended to 1,200 health centres later. As part of the programmes, health tests would be conducted for diabetes, blood pressure, anaemia, oral, cervical and breast cancer, thyroid test, identifying micro-nutrients’ deficiency, iodine problem, folic acid and iron deficiency.

Further, tests for finding vitamin B12 and vitamin D deficiency, tests to detect urinary infections, pelvic inflammatory diseases, hormone replacement therapy for women in menopause stage, awareness on weight control, yoga and others would be created.

Following the rise in cardiac arrest cases among persons who suffered from COVID-19 infection only one every 10 such cases were surviving due to lack of CPR in immediately and it could save at least 5 out of 10 such cases. Use of automatic external defibrillators would revive heart beat in some cases where CPR fails to work.

On Kanti Velugu, the Minister said eye screening was conducted on 63.82 lakh people so far and spectacles were being recommended and provided to about 14% of them. Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development E. Dayakar Rao, Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari, senior officials Navin Mittal, S.K. Sultani, S.A.M. Rizvi, Sweta Mohanty, OSD to Chief Minister T. Gangadhar and others participated.