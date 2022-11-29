Govt. to issue notifications for filling 16,940 posts in two days

November 29, 2022 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The State Government is gearing up to issue notifications for filling 16,940 posts in different departments in a couple of days.

The Government has so far issued notification for recruitment of 60,929 posts including 9,168 posts under Group IV category recently. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar who reviewed the recruitment process taken up by various departments with senior officials on Tuesday said filling of posts was being done by recruitment agencies like Telangana State Public Service Commission and Medical and Police Recruitment Boards, among others.

The officials concerned should strictly adhere to the timelines and ensure that recruitment was completed at the earliest. The departments were directed to submit necessary details pertaining to vacant posts and other aspects to the public service commission. The commission would subsequently issue notifications next month duly making changes in the service rules. The Chief Secretary wanted the officials to monitor the progress of recruitment process on a daily basis.