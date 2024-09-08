Govt. to increase quality of energy-efficient appliances in India

The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) in the Ministry of Power (MoP) and National Test House (NTH) in the Department of Consumer Affairs have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to strengthen the standards and labelling (S&L) programme and ensure high quality of energy-efficient appliances.

The MoU was signed by Secretary of BEE Milind Deora and Director-General of NTH A.K. Srivastava in New Delhi on Saturday in the presence of Secretary, the MoP, Pankaj Agarwal, Secretary, the Department Consumer Affairs, Nidhi Khare and Additional Secretary, the MoP, Srikanth Nagulapalli, who also officiates as the Director-General of BEE.

The partnership is expected to usher in a new era for energy efficiency in India, wherein the public will benefit from the availability of 5-star appliances, which not only reduce energy costs but also significantly cut down on greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. The MoU would improve market surveillance and testing to ensure that energy-efficient products meet the required standards.

How many appliances covered? As of January 2024, the standards and labelling programme covers 35 appliances with 16 under mandatory regulation and 19 under voluntary regulation, translating into energy savings worth ₹54,323 crore in 2022-23 besides reducing CO₂ emissions by 58 million tonnes.

As part of the MoU, BEE will recognise the NTH as a referral laboratory and will refer cases involving technical disputes regarding test results for expert consultation. NTH officers will be taken onboard various technical committees of BEE. The NTH will conduct training sessions for BEE officers at the NTH regional laboratories and BEE headquarters in Delhi to build capacity in energy efficiency standards and testing.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Nidhi Khare stressed the need for durable and high-quality products for consumers. “Products should be designed ... to last. The MoU will serve as a stepping stone towards a lasting relationship between [the] NTH and BEE, ensuring consumers’ rights and product reliability,” she said.

Mr. Pankaj Agarwal said: “We must ensure that industries consistently meet the standards of the star ratings they have received. This collaboration with the Department of Consumer Affairs will bolster market surveillance and reliable testing,” he noted.

According to Media Advisor (South) in BEE A. Chandra Sekhara Reddy, the MoU will ensure a comprehensive review of the existing S&L programme.