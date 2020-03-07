Govt. to increase power tariff

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao informed the Assembly on Saturday that the State government will definitely hike power tariff but it will be done only after taking public into confidence.

“We will definitely raise power tariff but will explain to public and do so”, Mr. Rao said in the Assembly while replying to the debate on motion of thanks to the Governor’s address.

Mr. Rao recalled that the government had increased road transport corporation (RTC) fares and power tariff only once in the last six years of TRS rule. Therefore, a need has arisen to enhance power tariff up to required limit to sustain 24-hour supply. The government will also study one more hike of 1-2% in the fares of RTC for the survival of the organisation.

The Chief Minister said the power position in the State has improved vastly since the formation of the State in 2014 when the installed capacity was only 7,778 MW with a disproportionate distribution system. Now, the position has highly stabilised with a capacity of 16,246 MW and seamless in distribution.

The State topped per capita power consumption in the country with 1,896 units against the national average of 1,100 units. It was 1,356 units per capita in the State in 2014, as per the statistics of Central Electricity Authority.

He assured that the quantum of drinking water supplied to households in Hyderabad will be increased from 119 million gallons a day (MGD) to 127 MGD after the ring main of the bulk pipeline of Mission Bhagiratha water supply scheme was completed. The entire city will start getting water from Krishna and Godavari rivers then and consequently no shortage of water in city.

He also said the L & T had sought the government’s help for metro rail project but he insisted with the concessionaire to complete the work in Old City as a pre-condition for any concession. There was no hitch to the work in Old City as the Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen had also been persuaded to relent on its demands.

Mr. Rao stressed the need for one more government hospital in Old City in addition to Osmania General Hospital but the Congress set up obstacles as it did not want any landmark projects identified as his brainchild. About 350 more neighbourhood clinics will be opened in the city. The government will ensure flow of clean and fresh water in Musi river under a project before the end of its term, the Chief Minister added.