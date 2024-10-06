Govt. to give appointment letters to 11,063 DSC qualified candidates on Oct. 9, says CM

The State government will give appointment letters to 11,063 candidates who qualified in the recently conducted District Selection Committee (DSC) examination on October 9, two days ahead of the Dasara festivities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy made the announcement while distributing appointment letters to 1,635 candidates selected in the examination conducted by the Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) on Sunday. Appointment letters were given to 605 physical education teachers, including principals of residential schools, 659 assistant executive engineers, 145 agriculture officers and 64 librarians among others.

The Chief Minister said notifications for some posts were issued in 2017 and a few others in 2022 but the previous BRS government did not take up the responsibility of filling the posts leading to legal issues although unemployment was one of the key driving forces behind the separate Statehood movement. “Youth decided to remove the then Chief Minister and the Cabinet Ministers so that they can get jobs and worked for the victory of Congress,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He exhorted the youth appointed to different posts to contribute their share in the reconstruction of Telangana asking them to treat these (appointment letters) as ‘not just employment, but an emotion’. The newly appointed staff should work with responsibility as they would be tasked with major projects like Regional Ring Road, radial roads and Musi riverfront development.

In this context, he recalled the quality work undertaken in projects like Nagarjunasagar, Srisailam, historic Charminar and others which stood the test of time. The newly appointed engineers should take inspiration from these engineers who could construct such lasting projects without the help of modern tools and machinery.

The government was ready for inspection of the Martyrs Memorial, Secretariat and other projects and barrages constructed by the previous government in terms of the quality of works. “There is no detailed project report for the Kaleshwaram project as yet. The project suffered damages despite enhancing the cost of the project from ₹38,000 crore to ₹1.5 lakh crore in the name of redesign of Pranahita Chevella project,” Mr. Revanth Reddy said, adding the government was prepared to appoint best technical experts to ascertain the quality of works.

Alleging that the administration was ‘atrocious’ during the 10-year rule, he asked the engineers and other appointees to discharge their duties with a positive spirit till their retirement as they had to keep the confidence reposted by the people in them. “The previous government gave employment to B. Vinod Kumar and Kalvakuntla Kavita immediately after they lost the elections. But the same was not the case with the unemployed who were waiting for their aspirations to be fulfilled,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.