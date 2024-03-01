Govt. to form exclusive panels to deal with issues related to education, farmers

March 01, 2024 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The State Government is actively considering constitution of commissions to exclusively deal with farmers’ and education related issues.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has announced that the two commissions will be announced very soon. The commission on Education would study and formulate a policy for the education sector. The Chief Minister made the announcement during a meeting with the representatives of the civil society here on Friday.

The government had already removed the restrictions on Dharna Chowk and opened up the Praja Bhavan for people to submit representations relating to their grievances. It is accepting applications for effective implementation of Praja Palana (people’s governance), he said.

The government is planning to set up integrated campuses spread over 25 acres each for housing SC, ST, BC and minority residential schools. These integrated campuses were aimed at eradicating caste and religious discrimination and a pilot project in this direction would soon be launched in his native constituency Kodangal.

Mr. Revanth Reddy said that the government was committed to effectively implement the crop insurance scheme and it firm on promoting schemes for change in cropping pattern. It had overcome the hurdles encountered during the previous BRS government by filling up vacant posts. It had resolved to take up recruitments through the State Public Service Commission on the lines of the Union Public Service Commission in the coming days.

On the farmers issues, he said that the government would soon convene an all-party meeting on tenant farmers’ issues. This was aimed at seeking suggestions and recommendations from political parties for enacting legislation to protect the interests of tenant farmers.

The government was keen on an extended debate on Rythu Bharosa, investment support to farmers, so that all eligible farmers were covered under the scheme. The government, he said, was not averse to extending more assistance than assured under Rythu Bharosa for genuine and helpless beneficiaries.

He recalled that the government had already released white papers in the Assembly explaining the status of affairs in the Finance, Energy and Irrigation sectors.