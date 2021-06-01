Govt. to fill vacancies of ration dealers

HYDERABAD

01 June 2021 22:43 IST

After announcing supply of rice free of cost to ration card holders, the Civil Supplies department has now focused on filling vacancies of ration dealer.

Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar directed the officials to ensure that the process was taken up in a transparent manner. Officials should also work out the modalities for introducing group insurance scheme for ration dealers, he said following a request from the ration dealers association seeking implementation of health security measures for them.

The Minister said the government decided to fill the vacancies with a view to reducing pressure on dealers and it had also cleared pending dues amounting to ₹6.7 crore. The Minister said the government had decided to provide 20 kg rice free of cost to all the families of cardholders for the months of June and July. Ration dealers should take steps to ensure supply of 15 kg rice during June and another five kg in July to all eligible beneficiaries.

The department had kept 4.31 lakh metric tonne rice required for fulfilling its assurance of free supply to all cardholders and the distribution of rice would start on June 5. He exhorted the dealers to avoid giving scope for lapses like diversion of rice meant for the public distribution system. The government would take a serious view of any lapses and stringent action would be initiated in case of any irregularities coming to its notice.