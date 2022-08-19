Govt. to fill MLHP posts on contract basis

Health Secretary issues orders

The State Government has decided to fill mid level health provider posts on contract basis and notified the selection procedure for recruitment.

In the orders issued on Thursday, Health secretary S.A.M. Rizvi said the government had accorded permission for filling the MLHP posts and these posts in sub-centres located in municipal areas should be filled with MBBS/BAMS doctors with preference given to MBBS doctors. For other MLHP posts, recruitment would be taken up with priority to MBBS/BAMS doctors, staff nurse posts with B.Sc (nursing) candidates who had graduated from the academic year 2020 or staff nurses who had graduated before 2020/GNMs completing six-month bridge course in community health.

Doctors would be paid remuneration of ₹40,000 a month while remuneration for staff nurses would be ₹29,900 a month. Mr. Rizvi directed the Heath commissioner to take further action in the matter.