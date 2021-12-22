Govt. to expeditiously dispose of appeals against allocation to local cadre

As the process for allotment of employees to new local cadre gathered momentum, the State government has decided to expeditiously dispose of applications appealing against the allocation.

The government has made it clear that employees should first join duty in the new local cadre to which he/she had been allotted after receipt of proceedings of allocation.

This should be followed by submitting the appeal in a prescribed format along with a copy of the allocation proceedings to the district head of the department in case of district cadre and heads of departments for zonal and multi-zonal cadre. Thereafter, the district head or the HoD should compile all these applications and submit them to the secretary concerned.

The secretary after due inquiry dispose of these appeals expeditiously. The government had simultaneously issued guidelines and formats pertaining to employees seeking allocation to new cadre on spouse grounds.